Shell (NYSE:SHEL) will target a 10-fold increase in electric vehicle charging points in the U.K., saying on Tuesday it plans to install 100K chargers in the country and 2.5M charging points globally by 2030, Bloomberg reports.

Shell (SHEL) has said it plans to spend as much as £25B (~$31B) in the U.K.'s energy system over the next decade, with 75% directed toward low-carbon products and services, and 25% on oil and gas in the North Sea.

The announcement follows a recent pledge by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to increase the number of public charging points to 300K by 2030, part of the government's plan to phase out gasoline and diesel-burning cars.

Shell (SHEL) shares trade ~3.5% higher on Wednesday as crude oil prices rebound.