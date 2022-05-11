Blue Bird Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 5:35 PM ETBlue Bird Corporation (BLBD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 (-300.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $150.65M (-8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLBD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.