US Foods Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 12:34 PM ETUS Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+183.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.8B (+23.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, USFD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.