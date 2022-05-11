Hot Stocks: FVRR drops on earnings; RBLX rises; RDBX falls on merger deal; PLNT upgrade

Earnings news continued to drive individual stocks in Wednesday's midday trading. Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) plunged on weak guidance included in its latest quarterly update. Meanwhile, Roblox (RBLX) got a lift on the hope that its potential will pick up later in the year.

In other news, a takeover deal put pressure on Redbox (RDBX), which agreed to an all-stock merger with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE). Planet Fitness (PLNT) advanced following an analyst's upgrade.

Decliners

A disappointing forecast sent Fiverr (FVRR) reeling in intraday trading. Even though the online marketplace for freelancers issued Street-beating earnings for its latest quarter, shares dropped 22% after the company gave a revenue forecast below what analysts had predicted.

The firm reported a non-GAAP profit for Q1, compared to a loss in the same period last year. Revenue expanded by 27%, as active buyers grew to 4.2M.

However, FVRR predicted 2022 revenue of $345M-$365M. That was below the $378M that analysts were forecasting.

Redbox (RDBX) also showed midday weakness, falling by 27%. The slide came as the video rental service agreed to an all-stock takeover deal with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE).

Under the deal, each RDBX share will be exchanged for 0.087 of a share of CSSE stock. Following the transaction, which is slated to close in the second half of the year, RDBX shareholders will own about 23.5% of the combined company.

Gainers

Roblox (RBLX) showed strength in midday trading, rising about 10% in the wake of its quarterly report.

Shares of the gaming platform originally dipped in Tuesday's after-hours action after it reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results. However, the prospects for an upswing later in the year allowed the stock to rebound.

Elsewhere, Planet Fitness (PLNT) received buying interest in the wake of a bullish analyst comment. J.P. Morgan raised its rating on the gym chain to Overweight from Neutral.

The move came as analyst John Ivankoe stressed positive usage trends. Shares climbed about 5% on the news.

