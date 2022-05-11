AcuityAds Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 12:38 PM ETAcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AcuityAds Holdings (NASDAQ:ATY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.74M (-28.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ATY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.