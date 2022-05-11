One Stop Systems Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 5:35 PM ETOne Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.77M (+26.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OSS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.