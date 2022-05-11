Merck (NYSE:MRK) shares surged Wednesday morning after Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) said its Phase 3 trial for immune checkpoint inhibitor tiragolumab failed in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in terms of the co-primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).

However, the Swiss drugmaker expects to advance the 534-patient study as planned to see if the other co-primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) could be met.

Tiragolumab is an investigational drug belonging to a new class of drugs, called anti-TIGIT immunotherapies that rivaled Merck’s (MRK) blockbuster immunotherapy, Keytruda.

An anti-PD-1 (programmed death receptor-1) therapy, Keytruda, known as pembrolizumab in generic terms, is considered as a standard of care for NSCLC patients, along with Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) cancer therapy, Tecentriq.

Commenting on setback, RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams wrote that results are "likely to cast doubt on whether the TIGIT class has additive efficacy in oncology, and on the translatability of early data to later-stage trials," BioPharma Dive reported.

Meanwhile, Umer Raffat from Evercore ISI does not rule out positive results for the trial in the future, given how Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has designed its statistical analysis.

However, biotechs with exposure to anti-TIGIT candidates have extended their pre-market losses into afternoon trading Wednesday.