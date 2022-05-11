Boom to bust? Cathie Wood's ARKF crashes to an all-time low

Cathie Wood watched her ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) dissolve to an all-time trading low on Wednesday. The latest step lower was led by a sharp drop in Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), which disintegrated following a weak earnings report and amid a dramatic sell-off in the cryptocurrency market.

This marked the latest decline in a tremendous fall for the innovation- and growth-focused fintech ETF. The fund became one of the darlings of the pandemic boom but has experienced a massive turnaround in recent months.

ARKF launched back in Jan. of 2019 at 20.16 a share. It peaked a little over two years later, reaching $64.49 a share in Feb. 2021. This represented a surge of 220% in a little over two years.

From that peak, however, the fund has come racing downhill. It has lost about 74% of its value since hitting that high. During Wednesday's midday trading, the stock has set a new all-time low of $15.81. That means the ETF is -21% since its inception.

See the chart below for the history of ARKF:

ARKF finds itself -8.7% at 1:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday, hovering near its $15.81 low. Fueling the downside move has been the destruction of Coinbase Global (COIN), ARKF’s third largest holding. Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange are weighted at 8.82% within the fund.

COIN is on track to record its five straight sessions of declines, dropping 31.1% on Wednesday and 60.7% since last Wednesday’s close.

ARKF is just one of Wood’s actively managed ETFs. All of the funds have felt a lot of pain this year, but ARKF has been hit the hardest. In 2022, ARKF has plummeted 61.3%, which is more than any other ARK Invest ETF.

In related ARK news, Wood stated in her latest monthly market webinar: “We think we could be in a global recession."