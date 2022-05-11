Tapestry Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 1:09 PM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (-19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.43B (+12.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TPR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward.