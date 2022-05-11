Himax Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 1:09 PM ETHimax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (+84.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $423.35M (+37.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HIMX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.