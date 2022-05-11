Brookfield Asset Management Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 1:09 PM ETBrookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (-64.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.35B (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BAM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.