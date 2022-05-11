CyberArk Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 1:10 PM ETCyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 (-444.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $130.43M (+15.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CYBR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 3 downward.