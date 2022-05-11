SFL Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 1:13 PM ETSFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- SFL (NYSE:SFL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $138.89M (+27.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SFL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.