Hanover Bancorp shares trade largely flat following downsized $27M IPO

Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) stock was trading largely flat Wednesday afternoon following the company's downsized $27M initial public offering.

Shares of the New York-based bank opened at $21.44 after pricing at $21 per share. The stock recently changed hands at $21.16 at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

HNVR priced 1.28M shares at $21 per share, raising around $26.9M. Underwriters were granted a 30-day option to buy up to approximately 191K additional shares at the IPO price. Stephens and Piper Sandler were serving as joint bookrunners on the deal.

The deal was slightly downsized. Last week, HNVR indicated in a filing that it planned to raise around $30M by offering 1.36M shares priced between $21 and $23 per share.

