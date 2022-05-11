Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) is marking another big swing on Wednesday as its tie-up with Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) leaves shareholders feeling sick.

The two firms announced an agreement on Wednesday morning whereby Redbox stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.087 of a share of class A common stock of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment per Redbox share. Following the approximately $335 million deal’s close, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE -7.7%) shareholders will own 76.5% of the new firm, while Redbox (RDBX -35.0%) shareholders would own the remaining 23.5%.

At current share prices, RedBox (RDBX) implied share price is about $0.65. Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSE) is also set to assume Redbox’s (RDBX) debt under the terms of the deal.

“Redbox’s post- IPO performance did not inspire confidence for its long-term potential, and the company faced bankruptcy without a significant cash infusion,” a team of analysts from Wedbush wrote to clients. “Had CSSE not stepped in… it is unclear how long Redbox would be able to fund its own digital expansion, which is key to its viability as a public company.”

While the team at Wedbush indicated that Chicken Soup for the Soul (CSSE) can indeed benefit from adding Redbox (RDBX) to its quiver, tough competition necessitates heavy spending that spelled doom for Redbox (RDBX) in the first place.

The team also necessarily downgraded shares of Redbox to “Neutral” from “Outperform” as the proposed acquisition price severely undercut their price target. The firm now places a $0.65 price target on shares as opposed to a previous target of $3.

Shares fell over 30% after the announcement of the deal's terms.

