Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) has reportedly informed some of its customers that it will raise its prices between 5% and 9%, starting next year, according to Nikkei Asia.

The news outlet, citing people briefed on the matter, noted that the price increases are a result of inflation concerns, rising costs and the company's expansion to help boost semiconductor output.

The price hike would be the second in less than a year, though the hike is less than the 10% to 20% rise it told clients it would raise prices for 2022.

Taiwan Semi (TSM) shares were flat in mid-day trading on Wednesday at $88.82.

In January, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Chief Executive C.C. Wei said the company would spend as much as $44 billion on capital expenditures this year to help with the global semiconductor shortage.

Taiwan Semi (TSM) makes chips for a number of clients, including Apple (AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Earlier this month, the Semiconductor Industry Association said global semiconductor sales rose 1.1% month-over-month in March to $50.6 billion, while first-quarter sales totaled $151.7 billion, up 23% year-over-year, but down 0.5% over the fourth quarter of 2021.