Taiwan Semiconductor to raise prices for customers starting in 2023: report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) has reportedly informed some of its customers that it will raise its prices between 5% and 9%, starting next year, according to Nikkei Asia.

The news outlet, citing people briefed on the matter, noted that the price increases are a result of inflation concerns, rising costs and the company's expansion to help boost semiconductor output.

The price hike would be the second in less than a year, though the hike is less than the 10% to 20% rise it told clients it would raise prices for 2022.

Taiwan Semi (TSM) shares were flat in mid-day trading on Wednesday at $88.82.

In January, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) Chief Executive C.C. Wei said the company would spend as much as $44 billion on capital expenditures this year to help with the global semiconductor shortage.

Taiwan Semi (TSM) makes chips for a number of clients, including Apple (AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Earlier this month, the Semiconductor Industry Association said global semiconductor sales rose 1.1% month-over-month in March to $50.6 billion, while first-quarter sales totaled $151.7 billion, up 23% year-over-year, but down 0.5% over the fourth quarter of 2021.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.