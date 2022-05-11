Teekay Tankers Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 1:19 PM ETTeekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.66 (-1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.86M (-59.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TNK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.