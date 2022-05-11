Veru Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 1:20 PM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.26M (+14.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VERU has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.