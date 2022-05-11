NICE Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 1:21 PM ETNICE Ltd. (NICE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (+11.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $510.64M (+12.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NICE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.