Funds managed by private equity giant Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) on Wednesday have agreed to sell some stake in The Fresh Market (TFM) to South American retail conglomerate Cencosud.

Founded in 1982, The Fresh Market (TFM) is a U.S.-based supermarket chain operating with 160 stores across 22 states. Recall in April 2016 when funds affiliated with Apollo Global (APO) took TFM private through a tender offer.

In the meantime, Cencosud will acquire 67% interest in The Fresh Market (TFM), leaving existing shareholders like the Apollo (APO) funds and the Berry family with 33% equity ownership.

Specifically, Cencosud will invest $676M to buy a combination of primary and secondary equity in The Fresh Market (TFM). The primary cash component of the investment will reduce The Fresh Market's net leverage to 2.7x EBITDA, according to the release.

Looking forward, The Fresh Market (TFM) "has experienced strong financial momentum over the last few years and this partnership with Cencosud will allow the company to further capture market share as we expand our footprint in our core Southeast market and beyond," said The Fresh Market CEO Jason Potter.

