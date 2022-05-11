Avaya stock drops to over 2-year low on multiple PT cuts after Q2 results

May 11, 2022 1:34 PM ETAvaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Cloud computing with person using a laptop

Melpomenem/iStock via Getty Images

  • Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) stock fell to its lowest in over 2 years on Wednesday after multiple brokerages cut their price targets after the firm reported Q2 earnings.
  • JP Morgan downgraded AVYA to Underweight from Neutral and cut its PT to $7 from $16, implying 7% downside to its last close.
  • In a note to clients, analyst Samik Chatterjee said he believes "the timeline relative to the materialization of the software subscription transformation to the top and bottom-line has elongated" beyond what was earlier expected.
  • Chatterjee raised concerns over liquidity owing to underperformance in terms of top-line growth and cash flow generation in the near term.
  • These concerns, along with "higher than peer-group leverage will likely drive limited investor appetite for the shares", he added.
  • Meanwhile, Barclays cut AVYA's PT to $8 from $11, implying 6.2% upside to its last close, and maintained its Equal-weight rating.
  • Craig-Hallum slashed AVYA's PT to $13 from $30, implying 72.6% upside to its last close.
  • Wall Street analysts on average rate AVYA Buy, with an average PT of $19.29.
  • But SA Quant rating on AVYA is Sell as it is at high risk of performing badly due to shrinking growth and negative EPS revisions.
  • AVYA stock has lost 68.4% in value YTD.
