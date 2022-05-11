New Relic FQ4 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 5:35 PM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (+25.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $205.13M (+18.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEWR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.