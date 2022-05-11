Algonquin Power & Utilities Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 5:35 PM ETAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $709.61M (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AQN has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.