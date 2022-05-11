Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares fell ~21% Wednesday after B. Riley cut the price target on the stock.

B. Riley now has a $181 PT on the firm, down from $203 previously. The new PT implies a 236% increase from the last closing price.

The brokerage has lowered its target on the firm for the second time in recent days. In late Apr, it had cut Novavax's (NVAX) PT from $203 from $250.

The target revision comes after the biotechnology company's Q1 results that missed Wall Street estimates. Q1 marked the firm's first profitable quarter, but that achievement was tempered by top and bottom line misses. On a positive side, the company also reaffirmed its full-year 2022 total revenue of between $4B and $5B, in line with consensus of $4.3B.

However, some brokerages pointed certain uncertainty related to Novavax's agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, over the timing of future shipments.

Jefferies, which has a buy rating on the stock, noted "potential pressure given uncertainties in 2H and beyond, Bloomberg cites. They say that Gavi may renegotiate the APA (advanced purchase agreement) regarding doses and timing given the current inventory and Covid-19 uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Cowen analysts said that, "Timing of future shipments to Covax, as part of the Gavi agreement, remains unclear given the oversupply, though the $700m upfront payment received is non-refundable and already reflected in cash balance."

NVAX shares have slid 69% over the past year

