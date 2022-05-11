Motorola Solutions Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 5:35 PM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (-15.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.83B (+3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.