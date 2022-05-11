Lorie Logan, head of Fed's balance sheet, names Dallas Fed president

The Dallas Fed has named Lorie K. Logan president and CEO, succeeding Robert Kaplan, who left the regional Fed in October after disclosures revealed the extent of his active stock trading during the pandemic.

Logan currently is an executive vice president at the New York Fed, where she manages the System Open Market Account, the Fed's almost $9T securities portfolio. She is also head of Market Operations, Monitoring and Analysis in the Markets Group.

"Lorie has a deep knowledge of capital markets, market operations, and related policy, which she has leveraged to provide expert analysis and advice to the FOMC, particularly in times of crisis," said New York Fed President John C. Williams.

She's also known at the highest level of the Federal Reserve Board. "Lorie is a trusted colleague and dedicated public servant whose remarkable skill and experience with complex financial markets has informed our decisions and helped implement monetary policy to support the U.S. economy," said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in a statement.

She'll begin her role at the Dallas Fed on Aug. 22.

Previously (Sept. 8), Fed's Kaplan traded millions of dollars in stocks in 2020, including megacaps