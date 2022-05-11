Arlington Asset Investment Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 5:35 PM ETArlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AAIC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.86M (+55.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAIC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.