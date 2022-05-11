Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS -13.6%) fell sharply in Wednesday afternoon trading just ahead of the coffee chain company's Q1 earnings report.

Shares fell to as low as $35.24 on high volume to mark the lowest trading level of the year, although the stock is still comfortably higher than the IPO pricing level of $23. Short interest on BROS is elevated at more than 23% of total float.

Dutch Bros. (BROS) is still viewed favorably on Wall Street, with nine out of the ten firms covering the stock having a Buy-equivalent rating or higher on it.

Seeking Alpha author Kingdom Capital has warned investors on snapping up BROS ahead of the IPO lockup expiration.