Dutch Bros stock slides ahead of earnings report

May 11, 2022 1:49 PM ETDutch Bros Inc. (BROS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments

Stock Chart Display Finance and Economy Concepts

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS -13.6%) fell sharply in Wednesday afternoon trading just ahead of the coffee chain company's Q1 earnings report.

Shares fell to as low as $35.24 on high volume to mark the lowest trading level of the year, although the stock is still comfortably higher than the IPO pricing level of $23. Short interest on BROS is elevated at more than 23% of total float.

Dutch Bros. (BROS) is still viewed favorably on Wall Street, with nine out of the ten firms covering the stock having a Buy-equivalent rating or higher on it.

Seeking Alpha author Kingdom Capital has warned investors on snapping up BROS ahead of the IPO lockup expiration.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.