May 11, 2022

  • Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock is dropping 19% in Wednesday midafternoon trading as concern about credit quality continues to take its toll, bringing its shares down more than 50% in the past week.
  • J.P. Morgan analyst Reginald Smith initiated coverage of Affirm (AFRM), which provides Buy Now, Pay Later financing, at Neutral. "Near-term, we believe AFRM is poised for continued hyper-volume growth, fueled by partnerships with Shopify (SHOP) and Amazon (AMZN), but our bullishness is tempered by the threat of increased competition," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.
  • Smith sets a $30 price target, more than double Affirm's (AFRM) recent price of $14.84.
  • The company will release its fiscal Q3 earnings on Thursday, May 12. The average Wall Street estimate for Q3 EPS is -$0.41 (vs. -$0.57 in Q2) and for revenue is $344.4M (vs. Q2 revenue of $361M).
  • On Tuesday, Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic downgraded Affirm (AFRM), saying Upstart's (UPST) results and outlook provide a read-through that's "negative for capital-markets reliant fintechs."
