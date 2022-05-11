Nova Measuring Instruments Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 2:11 PM ETNova Ltd. (NVMI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.04 (+48.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $126.76M (+50.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVMI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.