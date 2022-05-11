Katapult falls as downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital
May 11, 2022 2:15 PM ETKPLTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba downgraded Katapult (KPLT -7.3%) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $1, down from $5.
- The company's Q1 results were significantly worse than expected, particularly from a profitability perspective.
- The analyst does not expect Katapult's performance to improve much in the near term, particularly given its "aggressive" headcount investments over the past several quarters.
- Since the start of 2022, Katapult shares fell around 61%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 88%.
- Wall Street analysts stand with a Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating says Strong Sell.