CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ -15.9%) shares are crumbling on Wednesday as analysts examine the firm’s ability to remain in business.

The Richmond, Virginia-based online auto retailer missed on both bottom and top line earnings estimates on Monday while sales declined, macro headwinds hit the business broadly, and unfavorably comps hurt results. Additionally, as prices continue to rise in 2022, engagement on the company’s website declined 15% sequentially.

CEO Lev Peker, who joined the firm only a few weeks ago, indicated the company is turning towards profitable growth despite the disappointing results. With shares down nearly 90% in the past year, such a turnaround is arguably overdue. Per Peker’s proclamation’s during Monday’s earnings call, it could be within reach.

Wall Street, however, was less convinced.

“We wonder if a company turnaround under the new leadership will be fast enough, as CarLotz only has enough liquidity for 18+ months at the current rate of cash burn, although it is looking to cut spending in the near term,” Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner wrote in a note to clients. “While the CEO stressed breakeven EBITDA as a key near-term goal for the company, the timeline to achieving this target remains unclear.”

He added that his team struggles to understand precisely how the strategy moving forward under the newly-minted CEO will be materially different to the prior business model.

William Blair’s Sharon Zackfia was of the same mind, admitting that while confidence from management is encouraging, it is not convincing.

“While clear urgency exists around implementing new initiatives to improve profitability with the new CEO, we suspect any improvement will likely not occur until the second half of the year given aged inventory that needs to be cleared and a continued tough industry backdrop in the second quarter,” she wrote.

With only about 18 months of liquidity left, any delay in improvement is an existential risk. Zackfia concluded that risk is too great to consider recommending shares.

