Boxlight Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 5:35 PM ETBoxlight Corporation (BOXL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (vs. -$0.09 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $44.04M (+31.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BOXL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.