Arcus Biosciences plummets as price target lowered to $42 at Wedbush

May 11, 2022 2:36 PM ETRCUSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Wedbush analyst Robert Driscoll lowered the firm's price target on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS -28.8%) to $42 from $67 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst reported that the Phase 3 SKYSCRAPER-01 study failed to meet the co-primary endpoint of PFS, which he believes casts a shadow on Arcus' mNSCLC programs given the similarity of study designs.
  • Since the start of 2022, Arcus Biosciences shares fell around 59%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 40%.
  • Wall Street analysts stand with a Strong Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating say to Hold.
