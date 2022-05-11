FDA allows Abbott to release baby formula from plant amid nationwide shortage
May 11, 2022 2:45 PM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Amid a nationwide shortage of infant baby formula, the U.S. FDA is allowing Abbott (NYSE:ABT) to release supplies that were produced at its currently shuttered Sturgis, Mich., facility.
- Baby formula from the plant will be released to individuals on a case-by-case basis.
- Abbott (ABT) first announced the voluntary recall of formula produced at the Michigan facility amid reports infants became sick with Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport bacteria after receiving formula.
- In a statement released Wednesday, Abbott (ABT) said its own investigation into the cases found "no evidence to link" the illnesses to the company's formulas.
- Abbott (ABT) said that if it receives FDA clearance to begin production again, it would take two weeks to restart the Sturgis site and six to eight weeks after that for product to become available to consumers.
- The company added it would first produce EleCare, Alimentum and metabolic formulas, followed by Similac and other formulas.
- A Cowen analyst previously projected that the recall could impact Abbott's (ABT) annual revenue by $325M.