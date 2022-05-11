Grocery Outlook rallies 15% amid Buy ratings at rating firms driven by Q1 strong performance, raised guidance

  • Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) rallied 14% higher until the mid-day noon trading today after Craig Hallum upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold and Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold with price target raised to $40 from $29.
  • While the rating agency believes that it is perfectly positioned for the current inflationary environment, Q1 earnings, revenue beat and raised 2022 guidance confirms its view.
  • With inflationary pressures to continue throughout 2022, incremental traffic to GO stores is seen rising high and comps reaching high levels.
  • The company is building momentum with positive traffic gains in 2022 with comps improving each month in 2022.
  • With both food-at-home and away from home costs surging double digits, there is a high upside potential for upside on same store sales.
  • New unit growth was reaffirmed at 28 stores or about 7% unit growth.
  • Revenue now expected between $3.39 to $3.42B, vs. prior guidance of $3.33 to $3.38B, and compares to consensus of $3.36B; Comparable store sales growth of 5.5% to 6.5%; Gross Margin of ~30.6%; Adjusted EBITDA of $213 to $220M; and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.94 to $0.99 vs. consensus of $0.95.
  • The company is planning to increase new SKU count by another 150 besides the 275 SKUs added in second half of last year.
