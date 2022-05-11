U.S. government surplus hits record $308B in April

  • The U.S. government raked in a surplus of $308B in April, a new monthly record high, compared with deficits of $192.7B in March and $225.6B in April 2021, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's monthly statement Wednesday.
  • Specifically, revenue of $864B in April more than doubled from $315B in the previous month; and outpaced spending of $555B in April vs. $508B in March.
  • Keep in mind that April numbers generally tend to be solid as tax payments come due during the month. Nearly 69% of the government's receipts accounted for individual income taxes in April.
  • Still, on a YTD basis, the federal government is spending $360B more than it collected in tax receipts.
  • Earlier, consumer price inflation jumped 8.2% Y/Y in April.
