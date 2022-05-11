Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is pushing below its previous all-time lows ahead of its Wednesday earnings release.

Shares of the El Segundo, California-based alternative protein producer fell over 11% only about 45 minutes before it posts its first quarter earnings. The company is expected to report a loss of $0.98 per share alongside $111.6 million in revenue. Both figures would represent notable improvement from a loss of $1.27 and revenue of $100.68 million reported in February.

Beyond Meat (BYND -12.4%) has been somewhat notorious for missing profitability expectations in recent quarters, only reporting a lighter loss than expected once in the past two years. Over time, those misses have tended to get larger in magnitude as well.

While revenue figures have been more hit and miss, the focus of the current market on profitability makes the former metric pivotal to the stock’s earnings reaction. Similarly, guidance on these figures will be crucial given supply chain and inflation dynamics accelerating at present.

The decline on earnings day has driven the stock to a 52-week low that marks a nearly 60% drop year-to-date and sits about 90% below the stock’s 2019 highs.

To be sure, some analysts remain confident in the company and expect solid results for the quarter.

“We reiterate our “Overweight” rating amid the selloff given the market’s strong focus on the U.S. retail channel, which still accounts for [about] half of the company’s sales, but we see that proportion decreasing in upcoming years,” Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer said. “We believe the strong performance in other channels and geographies is undervalued by the market.”

He added that more details on partnerships and deals with Restaurant Brands (QSR) and McDonald’s (MCD), as well as the rollout of Beyond Meat Jerky, could be key to generating a positive reaction to the quarter.

Theurer assigned an $80 price target to shares, suggesting the stock could nearly triple from its nadir on Wednesday.

Read more on the string of estimate revisions heading into the release.