HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) +5.2% in Wednesday's trading as Cowen upgraded shares to Outperform from Market Perform and raised its price target to $52 from $38, outgaining most refining peers in a broadly higher session for energy-related names.

Cowen's Jason Gabelman estimates at mid-cycle margins that HF Sinclair (DINO) can earn $175M more EBITDA than guided from two well-timed refining acquisitions, which he says sets up the company to generate materially more cash with upside to shareholder returns amid a strong 2022 environment.

Even in a normalized refining environment in 2023, Gabelman sees "upside to current value, presenting an attractive risk/reward."

Some of HF Sinclair's (DINO) relative underperformance could be driven by tightening Brent/WTI spreads, which Gabelman's believes will widen out through the year on increasing U.S. production and SPR releases, and the analyst expects the stock will catch up to peers and participate in the broader refining rally.

Earlier this week, HF Sinclair (DINO) reported better than expected Q1 earnings and reinstated its dividend.