Moderna completes FDA submissions for COVID-19 shot in those under 18

May 11, 2022

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) confirmed the completion of its regulatory submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine for those under 18 years.
  • The company’s two-dose mRNA vaccine branded as Spikevax is currently authorized in the U.S. as a primary series and as a booster shot for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults at the 100 μg dose.
  • With the recent earnings release, Moderna (MRNA) said it initiated a EUA submission for use of a 50 μg primary series in children 6-11 years of age.
  • For adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, the company recently expanded its previous EUA submission with additional data at the request of the FDA.
  • In late April, Moderna (MRNA) announced the submission of a EUA seeking the U.S. regulatory nod for the mRNA-1273 vaccine in children aged 6 months to 6 years of age at the 25 μg dose.

  • Read: Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that a group of its experts would meet next week to discuss COVID-19 vaccines. The subject of the meeting was not disclosed.

