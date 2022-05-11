PAVmed Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 11, 2022 5:35 PM ETPAVmed Inc. (PAVM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (vs. -$0.08 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.35M.
- Over the last 2 years, PAVM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.