FTX US applies for trust charter to bring crypto trading services to New York

May 11, 2022 3:43 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Man looking at currency trading app on his smart phone from his home office

Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • FTX US on Wednesday has applied for a trust charter with the New York Department of Financial Services in an effort to offer cryptocurrency trading services to users in one of the most populous states in the country.
  • If approved, the American division of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX will be able to manage their clients' assets and offer crypto-as-a-service products to regulated financial institutions, according to CoinDesk.
  • In preparation for receiving trust charter approval, FTX US has appointed Marissa MacDonald to serve as chief compliance officer for the to-be formed FTX Trust Company. She previously held the same position at Fidelity Investments for 14 years.
  • In the beginning of April, FTX US said it'll work with IEX on digital asset market structure.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.