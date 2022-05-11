FTX US applies for trust charter to bring crypto trading services to New York
May 11, 2022 3:43 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- FTX US on Wednesday has applied for a trust charter with the New York Department of Financial Services in an effort to offer cryptocurrency trading services to users in one of the most populous states in the country.
- If approved, the American division of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX will be able to manage their clients' assets and offer crypto-as-a-service products to regulated financial institutions, according to CoinDesk.
- In preparation for receiving trust charter approval, FTX US has appointed Marissa MacDonald to serve as chief compliance officer for the to-be formed FTX Trust Company. She previously held the same position at Fidelity Investments for 14 years.
- In the beginning of April, FTX US said it'll work with IEX on digital asset market structure.