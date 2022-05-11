White House said to work on new order to prevent China from getting U.S. data
- The Biden administration is said to have drafted a new executive order that would allow the Dept. of Justice to prevent countries like China from getting Americans' personal data.
- The draft also directs the Department of Health and Human Services to stop federal funds from supporting the transfer of U.S. health data to foreign adversaries, according to a Reuters report.
- The order comes after former President Donald Trump was targeting companies such as TikTok (BDNCE) and WeChat in 2020 on concerns about national security due to the companies having access to U.S. personal data.
- President Bident last June signed a new executive order directing a review of data collection by foreign-owned apps, in the process undoing three executive orders from former President Trump targeting Chinese apps.