Skyline Champion unit to acquire substantially all operating assets of Manis Custom Builders
May 11, 2022 4:06 PM ETSkyline Champion Corporation (SKY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Champion Home Builders, a subsidiary of factory-built housing company Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY), is acquiring substantially all of the operating assets of Manis Custom Builders and related companies for ~$10M.
- The deal is expected to close by the end of May.
- Mark Yost, Skyline Champion’s President and CEO, stated, "With the addition of this 250,000 square foot campus in Laurinburg and Manis’ retail location in eastern North Carolina to our existing North Carolina campuses, we are now better able to serve customers throughout the region with cost effective, streamlined product offerings that are greatly needed in the current economic environment. We anticipate continuing to build out the approximately $15 million of backlog as we upgrade and re-tool portions of the plant."