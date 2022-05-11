Beyond Meat Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.58 misses by $0.60, revenue of $109.45M misses by $2.15M
May 11, 2022 4:09 PM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA12 Comments
- Beyond Meat press release (NASDAQ:BYND): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.58 misses by $0.60.
- Revenue of $109.45M (+1.2% Y/Y) misses by $2.15M.
- Shares -7.8%.
- Gross profit was $0.2 million, or gross margin of 0.2% of net revenues.
- Net loss was $100.5 million, or $1.58 per common share. Net loss as a percentage of net revenues was -91.8%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $78.9 million, or -72.1% of net revenues.
- Reaffirming FY Guidance: Net revenues are expected to be in the range of $560 million to $620 million (vs. consensus $588.23M), an increase of 21% to 33% compared to 2021.