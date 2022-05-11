Beyond Meat Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.58 misses by $0.60, revenue of $109.45M misses by $2.15M

  • Beyond Meat press release (NASDAQ:BYND): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.58 misses by $0.60.
  • Revenue of $109.45M (+1.2% Y/Y) misses by $2.15M.
  • Shares -7.8%.
  • Gross profit was $0.2 million, or gross margin of 0.2% of net revenues.
  • Net loss was $100.5 million, or $1.58 per common share. Net loss as a percentage of net revenues was -91.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $78.9 million, or -72.1% of net revenues.
  • Reaffirming FY Guidance: Net revenues are expected to be in the range of $560 million to $620 million (vs. consensus $588.23M), an increase of 21% to 33% compared to 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.