ADMA Biologics GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.04, revenue of $29.1M beats by $0.95M

May 11, 2022 4:10 PM ETADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • ADMA Biologics press release (NASDAQ:ADMA): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $29.1M (+81.8% Y/Y) beats by $0.95M.
  • Gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 was $3.7 million, compared to a gross loss of $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Enabled by the strong start to the year, ADMA increases 2022 total revenue guidance to $130 million or more, upwardly revised from $125 million. ADMA reiterates expectations to grow revenues and gross profits and narrow net losses as 2022 progresses.
  • 2024-2025 Financial Guidance: We believe that ADMA is on track to potentially generate $250 million in topline revenue in 2024, and $300 million thereafter. At this revenue level, and based upon current assumptions, we anticipate potentially achieving 40-50% corporate gross margins and 20-30% net income margins. These assumptions translate to potential annual gross profit and net income of $100-150 million and $50-100 million respectively during the 2024-2025 time-period and beyond.
