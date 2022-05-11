Bumble GAAP EPS of $0.13, revenue of $211.2M
May 11, 2022 4:12 PM ETBumble Inc. (BMBL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bumble press release (NASDAQ:BMBL): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.13.
- Revenue of $211.2M (+23.7% Y/Y).
- Bumble App revenue increased 38% to $155M
- Total Paying Users increased to 3.0 million.
- Total Average Revenue per Paying User ("ARPPU") increased to $22.76, compared to $19.99.
- Shares +2%.
- Outlook: For Q2, Revenue to be in the range of $218 million to $221 million vs. consensus of $224.17M; Bumble App Revenue of $167 million to $169 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $51 million to $53 million.
- For full-year, revenue is expected to be in the range of $934 million to $944 million vs. consensus of $939.35M.