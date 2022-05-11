Why did Affirm Holdings stock drop today? Worries about credit quality

May 11, 2022 4:12 PM ETUPSTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Businessmen holding a smartphone with icons of BNPL with online shopping icons technology. BNPL Buy now pay later online shopping concept.

Khaosai Wongnatthakan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Affirm Holdings (AFRM) stock dropped 20% in Wednesday trading as Upstart Holdings' (UPST) earnings earlier this week underscored the tightening of credit access and concern about whether consumers will be keep up with payments.
  • It's the sixth straight session in the red for the provider of Buy Now, Pay Later Financing, resulting in a 54% drop since May 4's close at $31.76.
  • J.P. Morgan initiated coverage of the stock at Neutral on Wednesday, noting that hyper-volume growth will be tempered by increased competition.
  • On Tuesday, Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic downgraded Affirm (AFRM), which offers Buy Now Pay Later financing, on the basis that Upstart's (UPST) dimmer outlook provides a negative read-through for capital-markets reliant fintechs.
