Sonos Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.09, revenue of $399.78M beats by $48M
May 11, 2022 4:14 PM ETSonos, Inc. (SONO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Sonos press release (NASDAQ:SONO): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $399.78M (+20.1% Y/Y) beats by $48M.
- Gross margin decreased 500 basis points year-over-year to 44.8%.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.7% compared to 14.6% last year.
- 2022 Outlook: Maintaining Revenue outlook in the range of $1.95 billion to $2.0 billion, representing growth in the range of 14% to 16% from fiscal 2021.
- Gross margin updated to be in the range of 45.5% to 46.0%. This compares to a prior outlook range of 46% to 47%, and is inline with our long-term guidance range of 45.0% to 47.0%.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $290 million to $310 million, representing growth in the range of 4% to 11%. This has been narrowed relative to our prior outlook range of $290 million to $325 million representing growth in the range of 4% to 17%
- Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 14.9% to 15.5%, compared to prior outlook range of 14.9% to 16.2%
- Shares +15.94%.