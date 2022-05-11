Amdocs Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 beats by $0.30, revenue of $1.15B beats by $20M

May 11, 2022 4:14 PM ETAmdocs Limited (DOX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Amdocs press release (NASDAQ:DOX): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 beats by $0.30.
  • Revenue of $1.15B (+9.5% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
  • GAAP operating income of $164 million; GAAP operating margin of 14.3%
  • Non-GAAP operating margin of 17.6%, up 10 basis points sequentially and flat Y/Y
  • Normalized free cash flow of $160 million
  • 2022 Guidance: Reported revenue growth expected between 5.2%-7.2% vs. prior guidance of 3.4%-7.4%; Constant currency growth expected between 8.0%-10.0%; Reported GAAP EPS growth of (20.5) % -(17.0)%l and Reported Non-GAAP EPS growth of 7.3%-10.3% vs. prior guidance of 6.3%-10.3%.
